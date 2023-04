Here’s why Oracle is offering Database 23C free to developers

Stiff competition from database rivals has forced Oracle to shift its strategy for its databases business in favor of developers, who could offer the company a much-needed impetus for growth.In a shift from tradition, Oracle for the first time launched its upgraded database offering — Database 23c — available for developers before enterprises could get their hands on it, and it did so while offering it for free to developers.Analysts claim that this change in strategy is linked to the database market leader’s attempt to protect its market dominance by trying to acquire customers through newer routes.To read this article in full, please click here