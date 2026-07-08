Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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08.07.2026 14:07:43
Here's Why Oracle Stock Slumped in the First Half of 2026 (Hint: Microsoft Was Also Impacted)
Not all hyperscalers are made equal, and some are made less equal than others. Moving on from shamelessly misquoting Orwell, there's a key point here, and it's demonstrated in the chart below. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock declined 24.8% in the first half of 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) declined by a similar amount, but, interestingly, both Amazon.com and Alphabet, the owner of Google, are in positive territory. Here's why. There are two themes to explore here. First, the reality is that forecasts for the construction of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure have increased throughout the year. That's the main reason AI infrastructure companies like Vertiv and GE Vernova have significantly outperformed the market and the hyperscalers, like Oracle, whose increased capital spending requirements have pressured their stocks in 2026. The second reason for the decline stems from something it shares with the other hyperscaler in negative territory, Microsoft: significant exposure to the AI model and technology company, OpenAI. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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