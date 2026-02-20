Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
20.02.2026 21:10:16
Here's Why Oracle Stock Slumped Today (Hint: It's Nvidia Related, But Not How You Might Think)
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock was down by more than 5% today at around 1 p.m. The move comes after some seemingly contradictory newsflow that highlighted the company's challenges and its exposure to the loss-making, cash-burning OpenAI.As readers already know, Oracle's hefty exposure to OpenAI (the two have a $300 billion deal in which Oracle is building AI infrastructure to sell services to OpenAI) means the stock and its debt are being traded as a proxy in a debate over OpenAI's future. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
