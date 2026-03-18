Ovid Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2DQ8S / ISIN: US6904691010
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18.03.2026 19:17:42
Here's Why Ovid Therapeutics Stock Popped Higher Today
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) stock rose by more than 18% as of 12 a.m. today. The biopharmaceutical company is devoted to developing medicines for people with epilepsy and other brain conditions, and today's rise follows some positive newsflow on its most exciting pipeline program, OV329. The company defines OV329 as a "next-generation GABA-aminotransferase (GABA-AT) inhibitor being developed as a potential medicine for rare and treatment-resistant forms of epilepsy and seizures." Inhibiting the enzyme GABA aminotransferase (GABA-AT) activity increases γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA) levels, thereby reducing hyperexcitability, brain activity, and seizures. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Ovid Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|1,90
|-4,04%