12.04.2024 10:08:00

Here's Why Palantir Technologies' Deal With Oracle Could Give This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock a Solid Boost

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) stock has been in crushing form on the market in the past year with gains of 182%, and artificial intelligence (AI) has played a critical role in powering this red-hot rally.For instance, in February this year, Palantir stock shot up impressively after posting its fourth-quarter 2023 results. Wall Street appreciated the company's beat-and-raise quarter, which was driven by the growing adoption of its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) by commercial customers. And now, Palantir seems to have taken another solid step to monetize the growing demand for AI software platforms by partnering with cloud computing giant Oracle (NYSE: ORCL).Let's take a closer look at this development and check how this move could be beneficial for Palantir investors in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.mehr Nachrichten