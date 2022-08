Here's Why Passive Income Seekers Should Start Thinking About AGNC Investment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been a highly out-of-favor sector for the past year as markets have anticipated the Federal Reserve's rate hikes. Rising interest rates are generally bad news for financial assets in general, and the mortgage REIT industry has taken it on the chin.The Fed has been increasing the fed funds rate at an aggressive pace, however if you look at the fed funds futures, we are probably in the late innings of this rate-hiking cycle. The economy is weakening, and the 10-year Treasury has a lower yield than the two-year bond. This is a signal that long-term interest rates have probably increased as far as they are going to this year. If rates are stabilizing, then it is time to take a fresh look at the mortgage REIT sector. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading