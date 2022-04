Here's Why PayPal Stock Is Falling

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market was having a fairly strong day on Wednesday, with all three major averages in positive territory as of 10 a.m. ET. However, fintech giant PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was a major underperformer, with shares down by about 4%.The reason behind today's move is news of a key executive's pending departure.Specifically, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) announced that it has hired PayPal's CFO John Rainey to replace its outgoing CFO. Rainey will officially start his employment with the retail giant on June 6.Continue reading