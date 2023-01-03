|
03.01.2023 16:59:17
Here's Why PayPal Stock Is Popping to Start the New Year
Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) popped on the first trading day of 2023 following an upgrade from a prominent analyst. The stock dropped 62% in 2022, its worst year since it was spun off from eBay in 2015. Shareholders are therefore likely happy to start 2023 with some gains. PayPal was up 4% as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, but had been up 5% earlier in the session.Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey believes that investors have become too pessimistic about PayPal stock, and he consequently upgraded it from a hold recommendation to a buy, according to The Fly.With still a lot of macroeconomic uncertainty heading into 2023, many analysts have cut back on buy recommendations in recent months. Therefore, Jeffrey's upgrade for PayPal stock gives a boost to investor confidence during a challenging time.Continue reading
