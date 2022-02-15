|
Here's Why Peloton Stock Could Be a Smart Buy Right Now
After riding the pandemic to greater heights and a 434% stock-price gain in 2020, the once-booming leader in connected fitness, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), has gotten out of shape. Production delays, safety issues, and waning demand have demonstrated a lack of competency by the management team, prompting a monumental sell-off of the shares and rumors about a possible acquisition. Most recently, drastic cost cuts and a new CEO have been announced. Despite the huge amount of bad press hammering Peloton right now, current and prospective shareholders do have some reasons to be hopeful. Let's take a look at some reasons why Peloton's stock might actually be a good investment today. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
