Here's Why Pinterest Stock Popped More Than the Market Today

The market surged on investor optimism toward macroeconomic data on Tuesday but shares of social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) popped even more than the market. A prominent analyst upgraded his view of the stock and that's why it's beating the 2% gain for the S&P 500. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Pinterest stock was up 12%.Analyst Thomas Champion of Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest stock today, raising his price target from $25 per share to $30 per share, according to The Fly. This makes Pinterest a stock to buy in his estimation, whereas before he had been neutral.Champion is looking at some behind-the-scenes data that lead him to believe Pinterest's user metrics are improving and rates for advertisements are strong, and he's even bullish about Pinterest's management potentially repurchasing shares, among other things. Indeed, all of this would be good for Pinterest stock and Champion's commentary contributed to its big gains today.