Plug Power Aktie

Plug Power für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020

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16.07.2026 17:07:21

Here's Why Plug Power Stock Soared 37.6% in the First Half of 2026

It was a wild ride for Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) investors in 2025. Through the first nine months of the year, the fuel cell stock had logged 37.6% gain. The stock's rise, however, couldn't be sustained, and shares tumbled in the closing months of the year, leaving the stock 7.5% lower at the end of 2025 than at the start of the year.But hope springs eternal for the hydrogen stock, and it has maintained a much different trajectory through the first half of the year. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Plug stock rocketed 37.6% in the first half of 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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