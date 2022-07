Here's Why Prologis Sees Huge Rent Increases

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As inflation continues to rage, real estate is often a great way to play it. Rising real estate prices often translate into higher rents, and Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has benefited as one of the premier players in the logistics space.Increased e-commerce spending has helped the company, and it is now benefiting from another major corporate trend involving how much inventory companies hold. These factors have contributed to rising rents, which bodes well for Prologis' earnings. Image source: Getty Images.