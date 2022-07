Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Are Sinking This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The big move in QuantumScape 's (NYSE: QS) stock this week came after the company reported its second-quarter financial and operational update on Thursday. The initial reaction was a sharp 10% drop in shares. But the stock recovered over the course of the session as investors digested some more positive items in the mixed report. Heading into Friday morning trading, QuantumScape shares had slipped just 4.2% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Whether QuantumScape's quarterly update was positive or negative depends on an investor's point of view. The technology is progressing well, with the company announcing it has successfully developed its first prototype 24-layer battery cell. That comes after two years of progress from a single cell to multilayer cells that have been tested successfully.