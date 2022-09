Here's Why Realty Income Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in the stock market this year has been a roller coaster ride for investors. High inflation and rapidly rising interest rates have weighed on asset prices. The latest inflation numbers are out, showing that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 8.3% from August last year -- higher than economists expected.There's no telling where inflation or the economy will go in the coming months. However, history tells us that quality companies that pay out dividends consistently can be an excellent source of income.One no-brainer dividend stock you can buy today is Realty Income (NYSE: O), the real estate stock that pays investors a monthly dividend. Realty Income has a solid business that can weather economic storms -- here's why the company is so durable.Continue reading