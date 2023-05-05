|
05.05.2023 00:07:00
Here's Why Redfin Shares Dropped 18% in April
Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) stock tumbled 17.8% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The real estate tech stock suffered after negative news about the housing market created uncertainty for Redfin's medium-term operational prospects.Recent data in the housing market has been somewhat of a mixed bag, but warning signs in April had investors on edge. On April 19, Redfin announced that home prices were down 3.3% from the prior year, which was the largest drop since 2012. The report noted especially steep declines in areas that had seen real estate booms during the pandemic. The following day, the National Association of Realtors announced that new home sales volume had declined 2.4% from February to March, marking a 22% drop from the prior year. Unsold inventory also expanded significantly, though it remains low.None of this news was particularly shocking given the Fed's interest rate hikes over the past year and the banking sector turmoil that's leading to tighter lending standards. Nonetheless, it was still noteworthy confirmation of pessimism around the real estate sector. February's housing data was better than expected for both existing home sales and new residential construction starts, so the March updates squashed some of the optimism building in that industry.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Redfin Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
05.05.23
|Why Redfin Stock Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
|
05.05.23
|What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Redfin (Benzinga)
|
05.05.23
|Redfin (RDFN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
05.05.23
|Here's Why Redfin Shares Dropped 18% in April (MotleyFool)
|
04.05.23
|Redfin: Q1 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
04.05.23
|Here's Why I Still Own Redfin (MotleyFool)
|
03.05.23
|Ausblick: Redfin präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.23
|Why Redfin Stock Slipped This Week (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Redfin Corporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Redfin Corporation Registered Shs
|6,35
|4,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.