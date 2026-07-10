Remitly Global Aktie
WKN DE: A3C32X / ISIN: US75960P1049
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10.07.2026 21:40:56
Here's Why Remitly Global Jumped 62.4% In The First Half of 2026
Shares of Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) were soaring 62.4% in the first half of 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The remittance disruptor is taking market share and finally showing some profitability, which is getting investors bullish on the stock.After years of worries about disruption from novel technologies like stablecoins, Remitly is finally showing its might to investors. Here's why the stock was soaring in 2026, and whether it is still a buy for your portfolio today. Remitly has delivered consistent gains for investors in 2026 due to its market share gains in remittances, or international money transfers. In the first quarter, send volume was up 37% to $22.1 billion, revenue was up 25% to $453 million, and, importantly, net income was a positive $49.1 million, up 332% year-over-year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Remitly Global Inc Registered Shs
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Remitly Global präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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17.02.26
|Ausblick: Remitly Global legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)