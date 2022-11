Here's Why Rithm Capital Is Outperforming Its Peers by Leaps and Bounds

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past year has been exceedingly difficult for companies in the mortgage industry. Mortgage originators have seen a collapse in volume as rising interest rates and home prices have made housing much less affordable. Mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) have suffered as the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening policy has increased volatility in the bond market, which has caused mortgage-backed securities to underperform Treasury securities.One company, a hybrid mortgage REIT and mortgage originator, has managed to outperform its mortgage REIT and mortgage origination peers . Its name is Rithm Capital (NYSE: RITM). What is its secret? Image source: Getty Images.