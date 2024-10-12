|
12.10.2024 15:30:00
Here's Why Rivian Stock Is a Buy Before Nov. 5
Since going public in 2021, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has seen its sales zoom from the millions to the billions. Today, the company is generating more than $5 billion in annual sales. Yet over the same time period, the company's market capitalization has tanked from above $100 billon to just $10 billion. So far, patient investors have been burned.But there's reason to believe that much better days may be ahead, especially given some major news that could be unveiled Nov. 5 during Rivian's next quarterly conference call.Rivian's sales base has exploded in recent years. And its electric vehicles have earned high praise from the market. Consumer Reports recently conducted a survey asking vehicle owners whether they would buy the same brand that they purchased last time. This survey included nearly every major auto manufacturer, including both EV producers and conventional fossil fuel models. The No. 1 brand was none other than Rivian. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOV Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
09.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: NOV präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.24
|Ausblick: NOV legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: NOV präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500-Anleger greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|S&P 500-Papier NOV-Aktie: Diese Dividende sieht NOV für Anteilseigner vor (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.24
|Ausblick: NOV zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)