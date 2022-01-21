|
21.01.2022 14:00:00
Here's Why Roblox Is the YouTube of Gaming
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is a platform that allows developers to create games and experiences for users to enjoy. To be clear, Roblox doesn't develop its own content. And this is why Fool analyst Sanmeet Deo likens the company to YouTube, the lucrative video-streaming platform that's comprised entirely of user-generated content.This isn't the only reason to like Roblox. In this video from Motley Fool Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 10, Sanmeet lays out the many reasons he likes the company, including its positioning in the budding metaverse trend.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
