17.04.2023 16:43:19

Here's Why Roblox Stock Crashed Today

Shares of video game platform company Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) crashed on Monday after the company published its latest monthly metrics. Management says this will be its final monthly update; it will only publish quarterly reports from here. And considering Roblox stock was down 12% as of 9:50 a.m. ET, shareholders might be glad to not deal with these monthly market reactions anymore.To be fair, Roblox stock is still up 41% year to date, even after this morning's slide. So this might just be a case of the market trying to figure out what this company is worth. After all, the monthly numbers for March weren't that bad.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

