Here's Why Roblox Stock Plunged Way More Than the Market Today

Shares of gaming platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) plunged way more than the market on Thursday morning after the company announced some important business metrics from November. As of noon ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.5% -- a big move for a single day. However, Roblox stock was down a much more pronounced 16%.In November, Roblox had 56.7 million daily active users (DAUs), up 15% from November 2021. While that might look good at first glance, there are multiple problems with this number. First, DAUs were up year over year but down from 57.8 million in October. And the user metric is also down from the 58.8 million DAUs Roblox averaged for the third quarter.Moreover, Roblox's DAUs in November were below what even sell-side analysts were predicting, according to analyst Matthew Thornton of Truist and as reported by TheFly.com.Continue reading