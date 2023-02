Here's Why Roku Stock Jumped 41% Last Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of connected-TV platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 41.3% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. And as of early trading on Feb. 2, Roku stock is up another 12% for a total year-to-date gain of 58% -- easily outpacing the 7% year-to-date return for the S&P 500.Roku's gains seem to be based on some fundamental improvements to the business, which is good. However, there is still reason for caution here.Roku kicked off the new year by launching its own line of smart TVs. The company has built a smart-TV operating system that has traditionally powered third-party smart TVs. But now it will be using its technology in TV hardware of its own. The move was widely praised by Wall Street.Continue reading