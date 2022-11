Here's Why Roku Stock Jumped on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of connected-TV platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped on Friday after an analyst put a note out for investors. As of 1 p.m. ET, Roku stock was up 9%.Dozens of analysts follow Roku stock and Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz joined them today by initiating coverage with a hold rating, according to The Fly. Uerkwitz gave Roku stock a price target of $45 per share, which would imply about 25% downside as of this writing.On the surface, it wouldn't seem like a hold rating with a price target that low would cause Roku stock to jump. Moreover, Uerkwitz reportedly told investors that Roku is facing challenges in the ad market and he expects monetization to fall -- not encouraging.