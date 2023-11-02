|
02.11.2023 15:32:08
Here's Why Roku Stock Skyrocketed Today
Shares of connected-TV platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) skyrocketed on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Roku saw a recovery in video advertisements and its revenue growth rate consequently reaccelerated. And that's why Roku stock was up 23% as of 10 a.m. ET.Prior to today's jump, Roku stock was trading near five-year lows because its revenue growth had slowed and its expenses had soared. But in Q3, the company showed promise on the top line. Revenue was up 20% year over year to $912 million, thanks to growth in active accounts and streaming hours.Importantly, Roku's 20% growth was much better than its 11% growth rate in the previous quarter. And it was better than its 12% growth in the same quarter of 2022.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: Roku stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.09.23
|NASDAQ-Titel Roku-Aktie klettert kräftig: Roku will rund ein Zehntel seiner Stellen streichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.23
|Ausblick: Roku zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Hey Roku Investors: Celebrate the Price Hikes (MotleyFool)
|
18.07.23
|2 Things the Smart Investors Know About Roku Stock (MotleyFool)
|
17.07.23
|Expert Ratings for Roku (Benzinga)
|
16.07.23
|Surprise! Connected TV Is Dominating Global Advertising. That's Great News for The Trade Desk and Roku. (MotleyFool)
|
14.07.23
|Why Roku Stock Soared This Week (MotleyFool)