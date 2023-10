Here's Why Rollins Stock Plunged to a 52-Week Low Today

Shares of pest-control company Rollins (NYSE: ROL) plunged to 52-week lows today after Spruce Point Capital maintained its strong-sell rating for the company. When the research firm first published its short report on Oct. 4, the market barely reacted. But it seems to be taking the report more seriously today, with Rollins stock down 10% as of 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday.Even trading at 52-week lows, Rollins stock is still beating the S&P 500 over the last 10 years. Many investors believe that long-term winners keep winning -- but not Spruce Point Capital. It believes that shares of Rollins could drop down to anywhere from $21.75 to $25.40 per share. This implies 22% to 33% additional downside from where the stock traded as of this writing.Spruce Point Capital sees multiple problems with Rollins , including increased competition and difficulties with its growth-by-acquisition strategy. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel