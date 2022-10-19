|
19.10.2022 19:24:01
Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%.Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). At the time, not much was known about the company's financials. However, with today's filing investors now know Rumble generated just $8.4 million in revenue in the first half of 2022 and racked up an $8.6 million loss from operations during that time. That's meager revenue for a company valued at $2.6 billion at the time it went public.When Rumble officially went public last month, there were about 280 million shares outstanding. However, investors are understandably confused about the purpose of today's registration filing. Rumble's social media team issued a statement this morning saying the company is not raising new money or changing lockup agreements with today's registration statement, which is important to note. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rumble Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Rumble Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rumble Inc Registered Shs -A-
|7,10
|-12,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGestiegene Anleiherenditen im Blick: US-Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag Gewinne verbuchen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls freundlich. Die US-Börsen verloren im Donnerstagshandel. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag Minuszeichen auf.