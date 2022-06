Here's Why Salesforce Stock Surged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) jumped 9.9% on Wednesday after the software leader delivered better-than-expected earnings and boosted its full-year profit forecast.Salesforce's revenue rose 24% year over year to $7.4 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on April 30. The cloud computing giant enjoyed strong sales growth across all its major business segments, including: Notably, the gains came despite a difficult macroeconomic backdrop that has dented the results of many tech companies.Continue reading