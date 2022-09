Here's Why Sea Limited Is Suddenly Serious About Cash Flow

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

E-commerce, payments, and gaming company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is turning away from revenue growth and toward cash flow at all costs.Investors grew accustomed to mind-numbing growth figures from Sea Limited. Consider that in 2017, the company generated revenue of $414 million. In 2021, it generated revenue of nearly $10 billion -- up 24 times in just four years. And revenue through the first half of 2022 is up another impressive 44% year over year.According to Bloomberg, Sea Limited just sent a memo to employees, saying that its top goal is to become cash-flow positive as quickly as possible. And as we'll see, it's pulling out all the stops to accomplish this. Here's what investors need to know.Continue reading