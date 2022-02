Here's Why Seagen Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN), a biopharmaceutical company, are under pressure following a fourth-quarter earnings call the company made after the market closed on Wednesday. Despite top-line revenue figures that beat expectations, the stock is down 14.8% as of 11:03 a.m. ET on Thursday.Seagen reported total revenue that climbed 26% year over year to $429.9 million. That was $28.2 million more than consensus expectations.