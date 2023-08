Here's Why SentinelOne Stock Suddenly Spiked Higher Today

For much of the day, things were quiet for shares of cybersecurity specialist SentinelOne (NYSE: S), as the stock only traded about 1% to 2% higher than where it opened. That was until about 1:15 p.m. ET when SentinelOne stock suddenly spiked higher. As of 3:10 p.m. ET, shares are up about 17% for the session.The catalyst was an exclusive report from Reuters that says SentinelOne is exploring a sale. Since going public in 2021, SentinelOne has been a disappointing investment, with shares dropping more than 60%. Perhaps this is why shareholders are happy that the company might sell itself.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel