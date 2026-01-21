Advance Auto Parts Aktie

Advance Auto Parts

WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064

21.01.2026 17:09:09

Here's Why Shares in Advance Auto Parts Popped Higher Today

Investors in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) are enjoying a bumpy ride so far in 2026. The stock declined sharply yesterday on the back of a price target cut from a Wall Street analyst, only to rise as much as 8.2% by 10:30 today after another analyst upgraded the stock. An analyst from Northcoast, Aaron Reed, upgraded the stock to a "buy" from "neutral" and put a $55 price target on it, implying more than 20% upside potential for the stock. Reed's argument that the company's restructuring strategy supports the stock's prospects makes sense, and Advance Auto Parts is a dirt cheap stock that deep value investors will want to take a look at. The turnaround at the company -- based on the idea that it merely needs to match the operational performance of peers like AutoZone and O'Reilly Automotive to be a great value -- has proved elusive. In fact, for over a decade. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
