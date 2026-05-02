Agios Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A1W2RM / ISIN: US00847X1046
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02.05.2026 13:55:00
Here's Why Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals Soared This Week (And What to Expect Next in 2026)
Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) rose by 11.2% this week, putting the stock into positive territory for the year. The move comes after a well-received first-quarter earnings report that showed strong progress in Aqvesme's U.S. commercial launch. Management also provided an update on the progress of its pipeline, including mitapivat for sickle cell disease (SCD) and tebapivat for Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and SCD.The pharmaceutical company already has mitapivat approved to treat hemolytic anemia in adults with Pyruvate Kinase (PK) deficiency under the brand name Pyrukynd. It also has mitapivat, which was more recently approved in the U.S. to treat adult thalassemia under the brand name Aqvesme, and the addition of Aqvesme sales (the first quarter of full sales) helped sales grow to $20.7 million from just $8.7 million in the same quarter of 2025. Management expects "very strong demand" for Aqvesme in the coming quarters. As readers already know, the company recently suffered a setback when a rival developer of a pyruvate kinase-R (PKR) activator, Novo Nordisk, reported top-line results from a trial indicating that its drug, etavopivat, was superior to mitapivat in treating SCD. In a nutshell, etavopivat achieved both of its primary endpoints in SCD, but mitapivat failed to meet one of them: reducing the annualized rate of pain crisis events. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: Agios Pharmaceuticals vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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14.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Agios Pharmaceuticals zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: Agios Pharmaceuticals präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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28.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Agios Pharmaceuticals stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc
|23,80
|0,00%