03.07.2024 13:44:55

Here's Why Shares in Albemarle Slumped in June

Shares in lithium miner Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) declined by 22.1% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move comes from a price decline in lithium carbonate and a deteriorating narrative around the electric vehicle (EV) market. The first issue is an immediate reaction to falling revenue and profitability at Albemarle, and the second issue is investors pricing in less favorable future outcomes for the company's profitability.The demand driver for lithium is its use in transportation and energy storage batteries. EVs are the more significant part of that demand, so if you are optimistic about the future for EVs, then you are almost certainly confident about the future demand for lithium. That's why investors often consider Albemarle a proxy for sentiment over EVs.Unfortunately, the narrative around EVs has deteriorated in 2024, as ongoing relatively high interest rates have made it more expensive to purchase a car. In addition, there's almost a negative cycle whereby declining investment in EVs is slowing the rate at which automakers can reduce cost per vehicle and ultimately make it easier for consumers to buy EVs. That will hurt demand, too.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

