General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
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23.06.2026 20:26:20
Here's Why Shares in GE Vernova Declined Today
Shares in GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) were down 7.4% at 2 pm today amid a broad-based sell-off in AI data center-related stocks, sparked by a sharp decline in Korea. As previously discussed, declines in stocks such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix followed remarks by the head of the country's financial regulator disparaging newly created leveraged funds that track the performance of the aforementioned companies. The sell-off in South Korea may be due to fears that regulatory action will curb these funds, prompting forced sales of positions in leading semiconductor stocks. While these events are unrelated to what happens with the core demand for investment in AI-related investments (GE Vernova's power and electrification solutions are a key enabler of AI data centers), the sell-off reflects the kind of immediate profit taking that occurs when a sector has run up so strongly over the last year or so. Moreover, this volatility is likely to persist, as the bulls argue that momentum in AI data center spending continues to lift earnings expectations. At the same time, the bears point to valuation concerns and the inevitability of a slowdown. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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