Here's Why Shares in This Nvidia Partner Soared in March

Shares in data center equipment company Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) rose by a whopping 20.8% in March as the company rode the artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom. The stock price took a leg up in mid-March following the announcement that Vertiv would become a Solution Advisor: Consultant partner in the Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Partner Network. You can't have a burgeoning investment in AI applications without data centers, and you can't have data centers without cooling. As such, Vertiv has a critical role in the growth of AI, a fact acknowledged by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at Nvidia 's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) a day after the announcement. Huang noted that Nvidia and Vertiv were working on cooling systems, with Vertiv acknowledged as "very important" in ensuring the cooling of data centers.While that's a red rag to an Nvidia bull, there's reason and hard numbers behind the optimism.