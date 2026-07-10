Venture Globa a Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZNX / ISIN: US92333F1012
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10.07.2026 13:26:09
Here's Why Shares in Venture Global Soared This Week (Hint: It's Iran-Related)
Shares in Venture Global (NYSE: VG) rose by 11.2% in the week to Friday morning as the market began pricing in a breakdown of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. It's far from clear whether the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the U.S. and Iran remains relevant, and whether the Strait of Hormuz will be fully opened in due course. Given the Strait's importance to global energy exports, this clearly impacts liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers and exporters such as Venture Global. The Louisiana-based producer and exporter of LNG is a beneficiary of a shift toward a greater role for U.S. LNG, given the reduced capacity to ship energy (including LNG from Qatar) through the Strait. It's not only a question of a temporary fillip. While the market is trading stocks like Venture Global as a proxy for current U.S.-Iran relations, the situation is more complicated than that. In reality, the consequences of the conflict matter far more in the long-term. For example, Venture Global ended 2025 with an export capacity of 64.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), but management plans to expand to an expected capacity of 152 mtpa by the early 2030s. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Venture Global Inc Registered Shs -A-
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11.05.26
|Ausblick: Venture Global A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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27.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Venture Global A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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01.03.26
|Ausblick: Venture Global A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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15.02.26