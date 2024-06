Here's Why Shares in Whirlpool Zoomed Higher This Week

There's no secret to it. The market was awash with speculation over a potential takeover bid from German industrial giant Bosch following a Reuters article on the matter. The German company is reportedly looking at bidding for Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR).Investors and industry management can look at companies differently. While some of the former, particularly Wall Street, stress over quarter-by-quarter earnings being here or there, managements often focus on making long-term strategic decisions at opportune moments.That's why it makes sense for Bosch to be looking at Whirlpool potentially.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel