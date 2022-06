Here's Why Shares of Citigroup Rose 11% in May

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a serious slump this year, shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) rose by nearly 11% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock price moved higher after Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway revealed that it had taken a position in the embattled bank during the first quarter.Berkshire Hathaway's most recent 13F report came out in May, detailing what stocks Buffett and his investing team purchased in the first three months of 2022. The disclosure showed that they had purchased 55.2 million shares of Citigroup for a total value of roughly $2.95 billion. The average cost per share was about $53.40.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading