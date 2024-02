Here's Why Shares of Coinbase, Marathon Digital, and Riot Platforms All Fell in January

Shares of cryptocurrency companies Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA), and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) performed poorly during January as the cryptocurrency space took an unexpected breather. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, these three stocks were down 26.3%, 24.5%, and 29.5%, respectively, during the month.There are company-specific things that could be talked about regarding Coinbase Marathon Digital , and Riot Platforms . However, looking at a stock chart of all three companies shows that the trio went up and went down as a group -- in other words, these three stocks were impacted by the same factors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel