|
05.08.2024 06:53:49
Here's Why Shares of Pool Corp. Surged in July
After a 15.5% decline in June, shares of wholesale swimming pool products distributor Pool Corp. (NASDAQ: POOL) rose by 21.7% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Why such volatility in the shares of a swimming pool products company? After all, this isn't a speculative biotech or a one-solution IT company.The answer lies in the probability that this will be the year when the interest rate cycle turns. Whether long-term investors like it or not, investors, both on the long side and those shorting individual stocks, will play the guessing game of when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates or make statements supporting the notion of cutting rates.It's a relevant question to Pool Corp. investors, because a significant portion of its revenue relates to consumer discretionary spending on pools, notably new pool construction. With high interest rates making monthly mortgage payments more expensive, there's a natural slowdown in home sales, and homeowners feel their housing asset values are under pressure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pool Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.07.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Pool-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Pool von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.24
|Ausblick: Pool stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Pool Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pool Corp.
|309,20
|-7,45%