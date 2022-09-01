Here's Why Shares of Rocket Companies Are Falling This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the week, shares of the giant mortgage originator Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) traded roughly 10.3% lower as of 1:46 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The move appears to be driven by changing market sentiment and as the company continues to deal with tougher mortgage conditions.After comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week, in which Powell said that the Fed had more work to do to rein in high inflation and that there could be some economic pain as a result, investors have become more bearish.Continue reading