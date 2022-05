Here's Why Shopify Can Beat Amazon's New Buy With Prime

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) will now allow Prime members to use their shopping benefits on third-party websites. Free, two-day shipping; easy returns; and checkout and shipping options like they have on Amazon can now be accessed on a retailer's own website if it uses the e-commerce giant's logistics platform.While it could help expand Amazon's reach beyond the confines of its own site, making the Prime loyalty program an essential component for consumers and merchants alike, the real purpose is likely an effort to blunt Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) ability to further build out its own fulfillment network.Still, there's good reason to think Shopify can succeed and beat Amazon at its own game. Let's take a closer look.Continue reading