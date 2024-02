Here's Why Sleep Number Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of premium mattress brand Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) skyrocketed on Friday after the company reported financial results for 2023 and gave financial guidance for 2024. As of 10:50 a.m. ET, Sleep Number stock was up an eye-popping 39%.Take Sleep Number 's stock gains today with a grain of salt -- the stock is still down 90% from its all-time high and shares are flat year to date after this morning's gain. That said, the market is responding to a relative stabilization in consumer demand and a promising profit outlook.Sleep Number takes orders and customer deposits regularly but doesn't recognize revenue until mattresses are delivered. Therefore, there's a lag between current consumer demand and revenue -- revenue now is a reflection of past demand.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel