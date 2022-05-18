|
18.05.2022 14:06:00
Here's Why Smart Investors Should Wait to Buy Apple Stock
Investors have headed for the exits recently in wake of record-breaking inflation, rising interest rates, and fear tied to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Even big tech -- which appeared invincible up to this point -- has lost its mojo. Consider the FAANG stocks: Meta Platforms (aka Facebook), Amazon, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix, and Alphabet. If you own a portfolio of these five premier U.S. technology stocks in equal weights, the portfolio would be down 40% over a six-month span. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!