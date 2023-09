Here's Why Snowflake Stock Dropped Nearly 12% Last Month

Shares of data analytics platform Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) dropped 11.7% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. During the month, investors were reminded of just how quickly the company's growth was decelerating, and that's a problem for a stock with sky-high expectations.SNOW data by YChartsContinue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel