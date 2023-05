Here's Why Social Media Stock Nextdoor Is Soaring

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Neighborhood-focused social media company Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) reported its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, and the stock is rising on Wednesday morning. As of 11 a.m. ET, Nextdoor had rallied by 18% for the day, handily outperforming the broader market.It's been a challenging period for businesses that depend on advertising revenue like most social media companies, and Nextdoor hasn't been an exception. But the company just reported first-quarter results that took the market by surprise. For one thing, Nextdoor generated $49.8 million in revenue, and although it represents a slight year-over-year decline, it was about 8% more than analysts had been expecting.Furthermore, the company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $21.7 million but this was also significantly better than expected.Continue reading