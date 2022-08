Here's Why SoFi, Affirm, and Upstart Are Rising This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Several fintech stocks bounced higher this week, apparently due to the market's upbeat response to the second-quarter report that digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) delivered Tuesday.For the week, shares of SoFi were up by roughly 30% at the close of trading Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded nearly 20% higher, and shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were up by about 18%.SoFi reported a net loss of $0.12 per diluted share on total revenue of $362.5 million, with revenue beating analysts' consensus estimates for the quarter.Continue reading