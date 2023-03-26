|
26.03.2023 12:21:00
Here's Why SoFi Could Be a Big Winner in 2023 (and Beyond)
Bank stocks are quite volatile right now, and you might not think of up-and-coming fintech SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) as one of the best ways to invest in the sector. But the reality is that SoFi's deposit base and assets set it apart from most other banks, and could provide a nice tailwind for the company as it grows -- especially now that it offers higher FDIC insurance limits than its peers. In this video, I discuss why I recently added more shares of SoFi to my own portfolio and why I think it could be a big winner.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 24, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
