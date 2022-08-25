Here's Why SoFi Soared Despite Another Student Loan Pause Extension

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will explain why SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is up despite President Biden's announcement that the student loan pause will be extended until Dec. 31, 2022.The Biden Administration announced that the Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education, and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation to non-Pell Grant recipients.Continue reading