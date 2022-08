Here's Why SoFi Technologies Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) jumped 28% on Wednesday after the digital financial services provider issued an upbeat profit forecast.SoFi's net revenue surged 57% year over year to $363 million in the second quarter. The fintech company gained more than 450,000 members during the quarter, bringing its total membership to over 4.3 million. That's up 69% compared to the second quarter of 2021.Those members are also using more of SoFi's financial products and services. Its total products at quarter-end were up 79% to 6.6 million.Continue reading